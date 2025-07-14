KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Police have arrested a teenager suspected of stealing condiments from the TMG supermarket in Bandar Seri Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, last Thursday.

Jempol district police chief Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar said officers received a report of the incident at about 9.02pm on July 11.

Initial investigations found that the teen had entered and exited the supermarket multiple times carrying a sling bag.

Security checks revealed two packets of black pepper sauce and two packets of mayonnaise inside the bag, with no payment made for the items.

The suspect’s parents, who arrived at the scene, allegedly tried to persuade security staff to release him but a scuffle broke out.

The trio then fled in a Toyota Avanza before police later detained the primary suspect.

Police estimate the loss at RM41 and have classified the case under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.

Investigations are also being conducted under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for causing public disorder, which carries a fine of up to RM100.