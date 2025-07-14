KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said it has discovered significant systemic weaknesses within the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) following an investigation into a mishandled drug case.

The probe was initiated after complaints were filed regarding Selangor AADK officers’ failure to pursue follow-up action against an individual who tested positive for drugs.

EAIC’s investigation uncovered multiple procedural failures, including officers’ negligence in ensuring proper documentation and bond signing procedures.

The agency’s tracking and monitoring systems also proved inadequate, with no verifiable evidence that genuine efforts were made to locate the individual.

Management oversight at the district level was found to be severely lacking, resulting in widespread violations of established standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Standing Orders, EAIC said.

The investigation highlighted critical gaps in AADK’s procedures, particularly regarding the tracking of individuals who fail to report as required.

Current procedures lack clear guidelines for enforcement officers to enter premises for the purpose of detaining suspected individuals.

EAIC has recommended comprehensive SOP improvements to the AADK director-general to enhance proactive and effective enforcement implementation.

In a separate investigation, the EAIC said it found evidence to support allegations of violence against a detainee at an AADK Drug Addiction Recovery Centre (PUSPEN) in Pahang last year.

EAIC said it saw possible concealment by centre’s administrators who failed to report the incident in a timely manner, recommending disciplinary procedures against the officers involved.