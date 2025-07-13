ALOR SETAR, July 13 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has approved an allocation of RM1.15 million to completely repair the Kubang Pasu MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) in Jitra this year.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said, RM800,000 was allocated for the upgrade of equipment for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning, and that repairs would include upgrades to furniture in the academic block, waterproofing, courtyards, walkways and recreational areas as well as sports courts.

“RM180,000 is allocated for maintenance of the dormitories and student facilities, ceilings, toilets, closets, water tanks, food court and pest control as well as a UPS Server system costing RM50,000.

“Also, RM70,000 is allocated for electrical maintenance and basic amenities and RM50,000 for the maintenance of teachers’ quarters,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

He said he had visited Kubang Pasu MRSM today and ensured immediate action would be taken after receiving a lot of social media comments from parents urging him to visit the junior college, as well as feedback on the lack of electricity supply and damaged facilities in the dormitories.

He stressed that the junior college management should expedite the repairs for the comfort of students and teachers, adding that MARA’s senior management would continue to monitor to ensure all approved projects would truly benefit the Kubang Pasu MRSM’s students and staff. — Bernama