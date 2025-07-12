GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — Once you start, you just can’t stop — at least not when it comes to Penang’s famously addictive durians.

That was Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s verdict after sampling a spread of the state’s best at a recent durian party with the media at the Penang Youth Centre Hall on Acheh Street.

“They are so good that once you start, it’s almost impossible to stop,” he was quoted as saying by The Star today.

The event featured an impressive buffet of Balik Pulau favourites — from the coveted Black Thorn to crowd-pleasers like Green Skin, Capri and Chow’s personal pick, Red Prawn.

“If I have to name my favourite, it would be Red Prawn, which locals call Ang Heh in Hokkien.

“It’s sweet, creamy, has a soft texture and is affordable,” he was quoted as saying.

Chow didn’t just talk durians – he rolled up his sleeves, helped open some of the thorny fruits using a special tool, and even served the creamy pulp to guests.

And guests came hungry.

Within an hour, more than 300kg of durians had been polished off by some 130 attendees – including members of the Village Community Management Council – many of whom eyed their picks like seasoned durian sommeliers, judging size, shape and thorn layout.

Others happily took whatever was cracked open next.

Chow made his rounds to check in with guests and pose for selfies, clearly in his element.

“My office has been hosting these durian parties for many years – starting from when I was Tanjong MP,” he was quoted as saying.

Also present at the feast were his political secretary Lau Keng Ee and Batu Kawan parliamentary service centre director Ewe Chee Way.