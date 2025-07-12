PETALING JAYA, July 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified 10 subsidiary instruments, including regulations and codes, to facilitate the effective implementation of the Online Safety Act 2024, says Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said that the instruments were at various stages of development, with prioritisation guided by the need to ensure alignment with the act’s objectives and scope.

According to Teo, the development of the regulations is contingent upon completion of the Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), followed by approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“MCMC anticipates completing the development of the subsidiary instruments between Q4 2025 and Q2 2026, subject to the complexity and readiness of each item,” she said at The Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) 30th Anniversary celebration here tonight.

Also present at the event were the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Datuk Seri Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, MBR chairman Datuk Seri Dr Michael Tio, MBR chief excecutive officer (CEO) Christopher Wong, Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Head of TV, Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali.

Meanwhile, during her speech, Teo said MBR would be certifying a new national entry for a book on child sexual grooming by Mohamed Nazri Prem Nasir on Aug 2 at the University of Malaya.

She said child sexual grooming was one of the core concerns addressed under the Online Safety Act 2024, a landmark legislation aimed at creating a safer digital space, especially for young and vulnerable users.

Teo also mentioned MBR’s upcoming 13-episode television series, Malaysia Luar Biasa, produced in collaboration with Bernama, noting that the programme would spotlight 30 to 40 national records featuring extraordinary Malaysians.

“Notably, the programme will debut during the National Day celebration week, making it even more special as we honour not just our nation’s independence but also the spirit, resilience, and excellence of Malaysians who have made their mark.

“It’s a timely reminder that patriotism can be expressed through achievement and that greatness can come from every corner of our beloved country,” she said.

The programme will officially premiere on August 26, 2025, at 8.30 pm on Bernama TV (Astro 502).

Teo said the significant milestone would add to Bernama’s inspiring achievements, which also included a record in MBR for its participation in the “Longest Non-Stop Multi-language National Broadcast.”

She said Bernama TV, then known as Bernama News Channel (BNC), was one of the key platforms delivering the historic 25-hour non-stop national broadcast in four languages, held from Sept 16 to 17, 2019, in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

Meanwhile, Teo also lauded the National Information Dissemination Centre’s (NADI) achievements at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Awards 2025 in Geneva earlier this week, through its Pulau Banggi Initiative and Pulau Ketam Stingray II Project.

She said as of June 30, a total of 1,097 NADI centres had been successfully established out of the 1,099 planned nationwide, while the remaining two centres in Sabah were in the final stages of implementation.

“This near-complete rollout is a testament to the Government’s commitment to digital inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said. — Bernama