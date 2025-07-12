BENTONG, July 12 — Malaysia’s ambitious East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) marked a major milestone today with the successful breakthrough of the 16.39km Genting Tunnel – expected to be the longest railway tunnel in South-east Asia.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who launched the event, said the tunnel would significantly improve logistics between the east and west coasts of peninsular Malaysia by connecting Kuantan Port and Port Klang, The Star reported.

“It will certainly complement international trade, making it more attractive for businesses by boosting export-oriented industries as its ‘last-mile’ connectivity, linking Kuantan Port and Port Klang, will bring both coasts closer together and ease the transfer of goods along the ECRL network,” he was quoted as saying.

The Genting Tunnel, which passes under the Titiwangsa Range, has been recognised in the Malaysia Book of Records as both the country’s longest railway tunnel and the one with the highest overburden.

Loke said the achievement demonstrated strong engineering cooperation between Malaysia and China, as well as the commitment of ECRL personnel across all 41 tunnel excavation sites.

The ECRL has been touted as a “game changer” for the movement of passengers and freight in peninsular Malaysia.

When complete, the rail line will link state capitals, major urban centres, industrial hubs, seaports, airports, and tourism zones up and down as well as the east and west coasts of the peninsula.

With construction now 84.59 per cent complete as of June, Loke said the ECRL is on track to begin operations in January 2027.

“With the progress reaching 84.59per cent as of June, the Transport Ministry is confident that the Malaysian Rail Link is on the right track and operational by January 2027,” he was quoted as saying.



