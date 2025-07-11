JOHOR BARU, July 11 — The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) will cooperate fully with the authorities in the investigation into the police helicopter that crashed near Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah this morning.

The ministry said that a detailed investigation was ongoing to identify the cause of the crash and that it remains committed to ensuring all safety aspects are studied in detail.

“Mosti will provide full cooperation to the investigation and ensure all safety aspects are looked into completely,” the ministry said in a statement last night.

It added that the rescue team at the location acted swiftly to safe the five helicopter crew, who are now receiving treatment.

The AS355 helicopter crashed while performing a flypast as part of a demonstration during the MITSATOM 2025 exercise, which involved four countries; Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. — Bernama