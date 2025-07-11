SHAH ALAM, July 11 — Sixty-four drums of nitric acid and calcium hypochlorite spilled onto the road after a lorry carrying the chemicals collided with another vehicle along Jalan Besar Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, near here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they dispatched personnel to the scene after being informed of the incident at 7.01pm.

He said the lorry was involved in an accident with another truck.

“Inspection found a spill involving 40 drums of 68 per cent nitric acid and 24 drums of 70 per cent calcium hypochlorite.

“There was one male victim, the lorry driver, but he did not sustain any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the chemical residue was cleaned up by the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Unit, with the operation fully completed at 2.42am today.

He added that the operation involved 24 personnel and officers from the Sabak Bernam and Sungai Besar Fire and Rescue Stations, with assistance from the Hazmat team from the Rawang station. — Bernama