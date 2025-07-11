JOHOR BARU, July 11 — Johor’s seasonal durian may soon be available year-round once the durian collection and processing centre in Tangkak becomes fully operational later this year.

Johor Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the centre aims to help stabilise prices and address oversupply issues.

“Because durian is a seasonal fruit, the Johor government decided on a joint venture project with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to establish the centre in Tangkak last year,” he told reporters after a fruit appreciation event at the agency’s state head office here today.

He said the centre is currently operating on a small scale and will be fully operational during the next durian season between June and August.

Zahari added that the state is also working with a Selangor-based company that uses Chinese nitrogen-freezing technology to preserve the fruit.

“In addition, the technology also processes the durian into paste or jam for other products,” he said.

He said FAMA will engage durian entrepreneurs from Tangkak, Muar and Segamat to explain how the centre can handle large quantities of durian and benefit traders.

“FAMA will also initiate the management and marketing aspects of the initiative,” he said.

“With the durian collection and processing centre, the fruit’s traders are assured that this can also overcome the issue of oversupply.

“The centre will freeze the collected durian and they can be marketed all year round,” he added.

Zahari said the centre would help stabilise durian prices throughout the year, depending on agreements with farmers and traders.

“The objective is to maintain a stable pricing structure during the durian season and off season,” he said.

Johor produces several popular varieties including Musang King, D13 (durian kunyit), IOI, Tekka, Black Thorn, Kim Hong and kampung durians.

Last year, Johor produced 189,787 metric tonnes of durian from 19,179 hectares involving 34,000 operators.

Of the 13 million kilogrammes of durian exported nationwide, Johor accounted for 7.2 million kilogrammes.

The main export destinations included Singapore, China and Hong Kong.



