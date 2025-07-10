KUALA TERENGGANU, July 10 — A trader lost RM500,639.50 after falling victim to an online job scam syndicate offering fake part-time work with high commissions.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 38-year-old victim was approached on May 14 by a Facebook contact known as Nabila Puteri, who offered him the job via social media.

“To earn the commission, the victim was instructed to buy various items through an app downloaded from a link provided by the suspect.

“He initially received some commission for completed tasks and, lured by the early profits, made 38 more transactions to 22 different bank accounts,” Azli said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim used up all his savings from selling fruits, groceries and cattle, and also borrowed from friends and used credit cards to fund the payments.

A police report was lodged yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama