KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Singapore's Senior Minister Datuk Seri Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his 100th birthday, while also extending early wishes to his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah for her upcoming 99th birthday.

Lee praised the former Malaysian prime minister as a "seminal leader" who transformed Malaysia into a modern, globally connected, and successful nation through his decades of public service.

The Singapore leader highlighted Dr Mahathir's regional contributions, particularly his championing of Asean unity and his recognition that Southeast Asian nations must stay together to maintain and benefit from their hard-won independence.

Reflecting on Singapore-Malaysia relations, Lee noted that while the two countries have not always agreed on every issue, they have consistently worked together to overcome differences and find common ground.

Lee said that the collaborative work between the two nations will continue under their successors, underscoring the enduring nature of Singapore-Malaysia cooperation.

The statement concluded with birthday wishes in Malay: “Selamat Hari Lahir Tun dan Tun Dr Siti Hasmah. Semoga panjang umur, terus sihat dan ceria selalu serta dikurnia kasih sayang bersama keluarga dan insan-insan yang dikasihi.”