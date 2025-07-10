SHAH ALAM, July 10 — The Selangor government can withdraw approval for land that has been given for building a non-Muslim house of worship if it is not developed within the specified period, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the land for which approval was withdrawn would be given to those in need.

He said the Special Committee on Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Taoist (Limas) had approved 400 land slots for the building of non-Muslim houses of worship since 2008.

If no house of worship is built within a certain period, the state government will take back the land, he said in response to a supplementary question from Lwi Kian Keong (PH-Sungai Pelek). — Bernama