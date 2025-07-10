IPOH, July 10 — Two men who were reported missing since yesterday and June 27 after leaving their respective homes were found dead at two separate locations in Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan near Manjung, today.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said police received information at 9.39am from the public regarding the discovery of the first victim, a 50-year-old man, in an oil palm plantation in Jalan Taman Sri Perak 2.

“The second victim, a 55-year-old man, was found at an abandoned house at Lorong 1, Taman Biru at about 8.30am, with the body in a state of decomposition,” he said in a statement.

Hasbullah said the bodies were taken to the Seri Manjung Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examination.

“Those with information related to the case are urged to contact the Ayer Tawar police station at 05-6722222 or the Manjung District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-6886222, or the WhatsApp hotline at 017-6828005,” he said. — Bernama