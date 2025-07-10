KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued a stern warning to motorcycle convoys against obstructing the movement of other vehicles on the road or face legal action.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said those found guilty under Section 48 of the Road Transport Act 1987 could be fined between RM1,000 and RM5,000, face imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

“Every group movement or convoy must be reported to JSPT for coordination purposes, to ensure the safety of all road users,” he said.

“If a motorcycle convoy does not receive official security assistance from JSPT, it must fully comply with all traffic regulations. The use of escorts or marshals to control traffic during convoy movements is strictly prohibited,” he said in a statement today.

A video clip showing a group of motorcyclists riding in convoy on the highway, escorted by several individuals wearing yellow safety vests, has recently gone viral.

He said that the incident is believed to have taken place at KM 285 of the North-South Expressway, southbound, near Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, involving a convoy travelling from Kuala Lumpur to the southern region of the country.

He stressed that all road users must practice tolerance and consideration to ensure smooth traffic flow and mutual safety.

“All slow-moving vehicles must keep to the left lane and avoid obstructing faster vehicles,” he said.

He also advised all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, to cooperate and adhere to traffic rules on all types of roads, whether highways, state roads, or city streets. — Bernama