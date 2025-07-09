KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The High Court here today allowed an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to amend the notice of motion concerning the application to freeze assets worth £132 million (RM761 million) in London, United Kingdom (UK), allegedly owned by the wife of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid and her family.

The assets comprise two commercial buildings at St Mary Axe and One Crown Court; three luxury residences at Bryanston Square, Bryanston Mews and Lancaster Gate; two residential units at Gloucester Place; and a CAF Bank Limited (UK) bank account allegedly held by The Ilham Foundation.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mohaide told the court that the amendment involved additions to the details in the notice of motion.

“The ex-parte application is to amend the notice of motion dated May 30, 2025, namely to add details to the address along and the title number according to the format of the enforcement authorities in the UK and to amend the details of the date and purchase value of the immovable properties in the notice of motion,” said Maziah.

Meanwhile, lawyer Syed Afiq Syed Albakri, representing Na’imah, said six companies, including The Ilham Foundation, had applied to be interveners in the MACC’s application to freeze the assets involved, but Maziah objected to the application

Judge Azhar then ordered the prosecution to file an affidavit in reply to the application to intervene on July 25, while the six companies involved were to file theirs on August 6, and set August 8 for the case management.

On May 22, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said eight investigation papers were opened based on new information received from external agencies regarding the assets owned by Daim, his family and proxies.

Azam said the latest information indicated that the assets owned by Daim, his family and associates were not declared to the MACC during the 2023 investigation. — Bernama