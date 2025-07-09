KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the opening ceremony of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (58th AMM) here on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be attended by all Asean foreign ministers, Timor-Leste’s foreign minister and Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, who is scheduled to call on Anwar earlier.

The event will continue with the 58th AMM Plenary Session, followed by the AMM Retreat Session, with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expected to chair the meeting.

The AMM Retreat, which previously took place in Langkawi in January this year, concluded with advice to Myanmar, a progress evaluation of the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea, and a resolve to strengthen Asean unity and resilience.

Also on the agenda is a signing ceremony for the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia (TAC), to be attended by all Asean foreign ministers and Kao.

The 58th AMM and related meetings, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” feature 24 ministerial-level meetings, including engagements with Asean Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

The high-level meetings, taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11, are bringing together around 1,500 delegates.

All foreign ministers of Asean member states are attending, except for Myanmar, which is represented by a senior official from its foreign ministry. The Foreign Minister from Timor-Leste is participating as an observer.

The highly anticipated gathering marks one of the largest assemblies of foreign ministers and high-ranking diplomats from around the world, convened to discuss pressing global and regional issues, foster cooperation and advance the agenda of security and sustainability in Asean.

This is the fifth time Malaysia has assumed the Asean chairmanship since becoming a member of the regional bloc, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama