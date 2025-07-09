KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan to testify regarding the sale of shares and privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), tomorrow.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, in a statement today, said this was to continue proceedings on the management of public airports under the Ministry of Finance, MAHB, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

She said that throughout this week, the PAC had held six proceedings related to the matter involving six witnesses.

They were former MAHB chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB) CEO Lee Jim Leng, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) CEO Datuk Nik Amlizan Mahamed.

Others included Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, and Securities Commission (SC) executive director Datuk Zain Azhari Mazlan, who represented SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

“As of now, the PAC has held a total of 14 proceedings related to the public airport management issue. The PAC will only table its report after recording statements from all relevant parties,” she said. — Bernama