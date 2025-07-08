KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today framed the call by nine PKR lawmakers for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on judicial appointments as a sign of healthy internal discourse, saying the party welcomes different perspectives.

Saifuddin, who is also PKR’s secretary-general, was commenting on remarks from the MPs, including Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, regarding judicial independence and government accountability.

“PKR is an open party. Views that are sharper than this have been expressed before and they were accepted,” he said at a press conference today, downplaying any suggestions of party discord.

“The party allows its members, including backbenchers, to voice different perspectives.”

Saifuddin characterised the MPs’ statement as democratic, describing such discourse as a sign of democratic maturity rather than damaging dissent.

“That is their view. For some, it may seem strong, but we allow for freedom of expression in this party,” he added.

Yesterday, the PKR MPs called for an RCI to investigate allegations of interference in the judiciary and controversies surrounding judicial appointments, asserting a need to prevent a repeat of the damage to public trust from events like the 2007 VK Lingam tape scandal and the 1988 constitutional crisis.

When asked if the MPs’ actions would reflect poorly on the party, Saifuddin noted that while they offered criticism, they also reaffirmed their support for the current administration.

“They continue to support the government. I’ve spoken with the party’s political bureau, and we take all feedback seriously,” he added.