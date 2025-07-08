KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A generous sprinkle of bawang goreng or fried shallots is undoubtedly the best way to top off most local meals — be it nasi goreng, Maggi goreng or even a bowl of porridge.

Perhaps the fact that shallots are a staple in almost all our meals has made us assume that the humble bulbs can thrive anywhere, even in our backyard.

Well, we couldn’t — up until now.

Malaysia has been importing shallots, big onions and garlic for decades because it was the cheaper option and there was no suitable variety that could adapt to our local climate.

But after a breakthrough discovery by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) in 2023, Malaysia is now aiming to produce 30 per cent of its shallots locally by 2030.

Wan Rozita Wan Engah, a senior research officer at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), led the initiative that discovered three suitable shallot varieties for planting in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Mardi

Why cultivate now?

Currently, Malaysia fully relies on imported onions and garlic, with China, India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Thailand as its major suppliers.

For instance, Malaysia imported 687,000 metric tonnes of onions worth RM1.58 billion in 2022. Of this, shallots comprised 38,000 metric tonnes worth RM2.5 million.

Wan Rozita Wan Engah, a senior research officer who led Mardi’s shallot cultivation initiative, said the institute launched a study on the viability of producing shallots locally in the 1980s.

However, the plan was later shelved as shallot cultivation was an expensive endeavour, and there was no suitable heat-tolerant variety that could adapt to Malaysian weather back then.

Wan Rozita said shallots only make up less than 10 per cent of Malaysia’s total onion imports.

However, a massive flood in India triggered a severe shortage of shallots in 2019, causing prices to jump from RM4 per kg to RM18 per kg. The following year, movement restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 also disrupted supply chains.

The supply chain shock led Mardi to resume its search for a suitable variety of shallot to cultivate locally.

While the cost of producing shallots locally remains a key challenge, Wan Rozita said food security concerns necessitate Malaysia to venture into shallot farming.

Unlike shallots, garlic thrives best in countries with four seasons and requires a longer harvest period, making it less ideal for cultivation in Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

So, what’s the breakthrough?

Wan Rozita said shallots require year-round sun and thrive in relatively warm weather, between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Shallots must also be grown on loose and well-drained soil, as water retention could cause the bulbs to rot.

“The soil has to be moist but not too wet. So, the best time to plant shallots in Malaysia is between February and August because the rainy season starts after this period.

“Since each season takes about 65 days, we can carry out two planting seasons every year — from February to April and then from June to August,” Wan Rozita said.

From 2021 to 2023, Wan Rozita and her team collected 15 varieties of shallots from various countries — including India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand — and planted them in Malaysia as part of an adaptation study.

After a rigorous series of selections, they shortlisted three varieties that could thrive in Malaysia: BAW-1, BAW-2 and BAW-3.

Currently, the BAW-1 and BAW-3 varieties are cultivated via bulb, while BAW-2 is cultivated using seeds.

Last year, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the government’s ambition to locally produce 30 per cent of shallots by 2030 in two phases.

The first phase, or the pre-commercial phase, will run from 2024 to 2025.

During this phase, Mardi will distribute 70 tonnes of shallot seeds and 230kg of seed grains. An area of 100ha will also be designated for shallot cultivation.

The second phase, or the commercialisation phase, will run from 2026 to 2030.

A total of 1,347ha of land will be earmarked for shallot cultivation during this period to meet the 30 per cent target.

But why only shallots — and what’s next?

Wan Rozita said tubers like big onions and garlic thrive best in countries with four seasons and require a long harvest period, ranging between eight to 10 months.

“By contrast, shallots have a shorter harvest period and farmers can see returns faster,” she said.

Mardi is also currently carrying out a cross-breeding exercise to develop a new variety of shallot for Malaysia in Cameron Highlands.

If successful, Malaysia’s shallot industry will become self-sustaining — without having to rely on foreign varieties for farming.