RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 — Malaysia has welcomed the Brics Statement on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance, voicing strong support for a vision of AI that serves development over domination, embeds ethics, reduces inequality and respects human dignity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s own efforts, including the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap and the AI Governance Guidelines, reflect similar principles.

“As Asean Chair, Malaysia is championing the establishment of an Asean AI Safety Network, a regional initiative to strengthen governance and capacity in this fast-moving domain,” he said during the Member State Intervention at the Brics Leaders’ Summit here yesterday.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, cited the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement as a vital platform. “With the right investment and standards, Asean’s digital economy could reach US$2 trillion (RM8.45 trillion) by 2030. This is an opportunity we cannot afford to squander,” he stressed.

Underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to inclusive growth, the Prime Minister said the future will be shaped by collective resolve. “Malaysia stands ready to work with Brics and other partners for a fairer global economy, a more coherent digital future, and a multilateralism that delivers.”

Malaysia’s active engagement in the global digital and AI governance reflects its broader vision of creating a balanced and inclusive international order, anchored in equity and shared progress, he added.

Anwar also reiterated Malaysia’s position on multilateralism, that is it is vital for global stability, shared prosperity and sovereign dignity. “For multilateralism to endure, it must do more than express common values. It must deliver tangible outcomes. It must respond to the realities of a world where markets are fragmenting faster than rules can adapt.”

Hence, he said Malaysia welcome Brics’ commitment to an inclusive, rules-based trading system.

“Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship theme – “Inclusivity and Sustainability” – aligns closely with those priorities,” said the prime minister.

The Brics group — which serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries of the Global South with collaboration across diverse sectors — was initially established by Brazil, Russia, India and China. It later expanded with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011, followed by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023, and Indonesia in 2024.

Malaysia, as well as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan, were accepted as Brics partner countries.

Anwar arrived earlier today to attend the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit hosted by Brazil at the invitation of President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,

He is being accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Minister of Transport Anthony Loke; Miri member of parliament Chiew Choon Man; and Paya Besar member of parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah. — Bernama