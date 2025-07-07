KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) has fully restored natural gas supply to Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, and Connaught Bridge following the successful commissioning of its newly constructed bypass pipeline on July 1, 2025.

The gas infrastructure and utilities company said the operation was carried out after fulfilling all engineering, operational, and regulatory safety requirements, including the issuance of a permit to operate (PTO) by the Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH).

“With natural gas powering between 40 per cent to 50 per cent of Malaysia’s electricity, PGB remains focused on ensuring the public feels secure living near this critical infrastructure — a responsibility the company embraces as part of its commitment to safe, reliable energy for all,” it said in a statement today.

PGB said as part of its safety-first philosophy, the company has implemented enhanced engineering reinforcements at the bypass section in Putra Heights, including advanced sensors to detect soil and pipe movement, exceeding standard requirements.

To ensure long-term stability and structural integrity, sheet piling and engineered support structures were also installed to safeguard the pipeline, ensuring safe, secure, and uninterrupted performance.

The company also said a new permanent pipeline is currently being designed with enhanced safety features and will be installed on deep-piled slab foundations, offering greater structural resistance to soil movement and unpredictable ground shifts, given the specific risks in the area due to surrounding development.

It noted that the layout will also include new shut-off valves to allow shorter isolation distances in the unlikely event of an emergency.

In addition to restoring supply, the company has disbursed more than RM2 million in ex-gratia and humanitarian aid through local authorities, including RM1.38 million in direct assistance to affected families and a RM25 million contribution via the Housing and Local Government Ministry for home reconstruction.

PGB also carried out precautionary assessments along other sections of the 2,680-kilometre Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipeline to ensure system-wide integrity.

These efforts involved the use of inspection tools such as Geopig and Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) technology, complemented by targeted visual inspections at selected segments.

The company confirmed that to date, no other locations exhibit risk characteristics similar to those identified in Putra Heights. — Bernama