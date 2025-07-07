SHAH ALAM, July 7 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly was briefed today on the progress of the Hulu Langat Flood Mitigation Project Phase 2, now in the detailed design phase.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said once the design phase is complete, the project will proceed with land acquisition and utility relocation before physical construction begins, which is expected to start in 2027.

“The project covers several areas, including Kajang town, Kampung Sungai Serai, Kampung Sungai Lui, Kampung Dusun Tua, Taman Sri Nanding, Taman Sri Jelok, and Kampung Sungai Kantan.

“The work involves river deepening, constructing embankments and water gates, as well as installing pumps and building water retention ponds,” he said during the assembly sitting here today.

He was responding to an oral question from Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (BN-Dusun Tua) regarding the status of the Hulu Langat flood mitigation plan.

The project, part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), entails the construction of Phase 2, Package 1 of the Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation Plan in Hulu Langat District, with a budget allocation of RM512 million. — Bernama