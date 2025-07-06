SUNGAI PETANI, July 6 — Police have shot dead another man believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies, just a day after two other suspects were killed in a shootout in Jitra.

The 34-year-old suspect was fatally shot during a similar shootout with police at 7.50 pm in Bandar Puteri Jaya, according to acting director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Datuk Fadil Marsus.

"This was a special operation led by Bukit Aman CID in collaboration with several state contingents and all branches of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

"Today, we encountered an individual believed to be part of a gang involved in a series of armed robberies across several states. Attempts were made to arrest him, but he resisted and a shootout ensued, leading to his death,” he told reporters at the scene.

A pistol and several other items were recovered from the suspect, who had more than 30 prior criminal records.

Fadil said police believe the suspect was also a key member of a criminal group, comprising over a dozen members, responsible for a string of armed robberies, gangsterism and drug trafficking dating back to 2022, which caused losses estimated at nearly RM6 million.

"Our investigations indicate this suspect was also involved in three recent armed robberies in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak,” he added.

Fadil emphasised that the police would continue to act aggressively to apprehend individuals involved in violent crimes, especially those involving firearms.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday morning, two other suspected criminals were shot dead by police in a shootout near the North-South Expressway exit near Bandar Darul Aman in Jitra. — Bernama