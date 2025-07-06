KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Police have identified a key witness in the investigation into a death threat case involving a company director who is also Bersatu Youth (Armada) exco.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said investigations found that the victim did not know the suspect who allegedly threatened to kill him.

He said two witnesses have been called so far, and their statements recorded to assist in the investigation.

“Police have also identified a key witness in this case, who will be called in to have a statement recorded. We believe this witness could provide crucial information in identifying those involved and shedding light on the motive behind the threats made against the complainant,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, he said, so far, no arrests have been made against any individuals in connection with the case.

He said police are actively working to identify the suspect and are investigating the case from all possible angles, while also prioritising the safety of the complainant.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication,” he added.

“The public with any relevant information is urged to contact investigating officer Insp Pang Wei Keong at 013-208 2391 or the head of the District Criminal Investigation Division DSP Rosdi M. Husin at 013-392 0694,” he said.

Earlier, media reported that Armada exco Na’im Brundage claimed he had received death threats, including threats of being splashed with acid by unknown individuals.

He lodged a police report out of concern for his own safety and that of his family. — Bernama