SEREMBAN, July 5 – Suspended or sacked former Umno leaders must set aside their egos if they still care for the party, Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh reportedly said.

Sinar Harian quoted him saying Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had expressed his willingness to accept appeal letters from those affected by disciplinary actions.

“We need them. As I said earlier, Umno belongs to everyone and must be united again,” he said, referring to suspended or sacked Umno leaders.

“But on one condition – everyone must set aside their ego, love the party, and God willing, Umno will grow stronger,” he added.

Dr Akmal said he was ready to act as a bridge to bring back suspended leaders Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan into the party.

He said his only goal was to ensure Umno remained strong as a family.

“Umno is a family for all. Those who were disciplined have contributed, and we cannot forget that,” he reportedly said, adding that unity in Umno cannot come from one side alone.

Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it would be up to the Umno Supreme Council to decide whether to reduce or revoke Sembrong MP Hishammuddin’s suspension.

Earlier reports indicated that the Sembrong Umno Division had proposed reinstating Hishammuddin’s membership to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming general election.

Hishammuddin’s Umno membership was suspended for six years, or two supreme council election terms, starting January 27, 2023.



