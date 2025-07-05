PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) recorded a high compliance rate among passengers and bus drivers towards the enforcement of seatbelts when only 305 or 0.25 per cent of the more than 123,000 individuals inspected were issued with summonses.

JPJ Enforcement and Prosecution Policy director Zulkarnain Yasin said that since the enforcement began on July 1, a total of 123,706 passengers and drivers were inspected during checks on 3,257 buses — comprising 2,459 express buses and 798 tour buses nationwide.

Of that total, only 305 summonses were issued — 238 to express bus passengers, 43 to tour bus passengers, and 24 to bus drivers.

“The compliance rate is very high... Alhamdulillah, and I would like to thank Malaysians for their cooperation.

“I urge all bus drivers, passengers, and motorists to always wear seat belts for everyone’s safety,” he told reporters after a bus inspection operation at Putrajaya Sentral last night.

Starting July 1, it is mandatory for all drivers and passengers of express and tour buses, manufactured after January 2020, to wear seat belts.

For buses built before 2020, operators will be given a grace period to install seat belts.

Passengers or drivers who fail to comply will face a RM300 fine, while bus companies may also face legal action for not ensuring passenger safety. — Bernama