KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 – The express bus which crashed into an overhead height barrier near Nilai last night was due to its driver reportedly failing to notice the structure while using the Waze navigation app.

Kajang police chief Asst Comm Naazron Abdul Yusof said the bus, which was travelling from Kuantan to destinations in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, became stuck underneath the barrier due to the impact.

“The driver was not aware of the barrier when the incident occurred, and he was also using Waze for navigation,” he was quoted telling The Star.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Earlier, it was reported that seven individuals, including the driver, sustained minor injuries after the express bus they were travelling in hit a height restriction barrier on Jalan Arab Malaysia-Bukit Mahkota in Nilai last night.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Azmi Hamid said the injured comprised four men and three women, who are in their 30s to 50s.

Naazron added that the bus was carrying 22 people, including three children, when the crash occurred.

Four of those injured were taken to Hospital Serdang, while three others were sent to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Seremban.



