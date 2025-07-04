SUBANG JAYA, July 4 — Nurul Izzah Anwar was named last night as one of the three advisers to Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), a state government-linked firm driving digital transformation and economic growth, and the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park.

Selangorkini cited Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari expressing confidence that Nurul Izzah’s experience and roles would contribute significantly to the comprehensive planning of the industry in the state.

“Nurul Izzah has played her own role, including behind the scenes, in the semiconductor sector since last year.

“It is hoped that this appointment will help serve as a bridge between the federal government and other stakeholders,” he was quoted saying.

Sidec made the announcement last night during its 10th anniversary celebration, as posted on its Facebook page today.

The daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was cited as executive chairman of Polity — the think tank she founded, focusing on policy research and community-driven interventions.

The PKR deputy president was named alongside experts in the semiconductor industry: Datuk Lai Yit Loong, the former vice-president of Nvidia Corp and Foxconn, and Chiang Shang-Yi, a director at Foxconn and former chief operating officer of TSMC.

Last year during KL20 Summit in April, Putrajaya and Selangor announced the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park, which spans 60,000 square feet and located in PFCC Puchong.

The project was expected to bring in economic returns of RM500 million to RM1 billion.

In August last year, Sidec said Cyberjaya has been identified as the next location for the expansion of the Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park.