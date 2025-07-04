KUANTAN, July 4 — A nurse lost more than RM634,000 after being duped by a non-existent investment scheme.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 39-year-old woman claimed it all started when she befriended an individual through the WhatsApp application.

The person offered the victim job opportunities abroad before persuading her to invest in a scheme that promised a return of 10 per cent on the total capital invested.

“The victim was then asked to invest via a website provided by the suspect via a link. The woman then transferred money in stages into 10 different bank accounts, involving a total of more than RM634,400 between May 24 and June 29 in savings and bank loans,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim began to realise she had been duped when she did not receive the returns and could no longer access the investment link that was given to her.

The victim lodged a police report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama