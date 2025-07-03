CYBERJAYA, July 3 — The Speed Selangor policy will be launched this October to streamline and accelerate business and investment-related approvals in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the initiative aims to fast-track six to seven types of approvals under local authorities (PBT) to ease processes for developers and investors.

“We plan to launch it at the Selangor International Business Summit in October 2025. It consolidates various initiatives previously introduced by local councils.

“Some PBTs already had their own express green approval systems. Now, we are integrating these into a single, unified framework for broader implementation,” he told a press conference after officiating the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Sepang Municipal Council Draft Local Plan 2035 (Replacement) today.

Amirudin said officers are currently undergoing training to ensure the smooth rollout of the policy.

“The initial focus is on development and investment approvals. Processes that typically take two months could be shortened to one,” he said.

He added that the policy may later be extended to cover public-facing services such as citizen complaints and home renovation applications.

“One of the most common issues raised is the approval process for home renovations. This could also benefit from the Speed Selangor approach. Through this initiative, the public will experience direct and meaningful economic impact,” he said.

The policy aims to enhance existing procedures to deliver faster, more efficient services to investors, developers, and the public.

On another matter, Amirudin said the issue of illegal waste dumping requires coordinated enforcement and legislative reform.

“We need stronger legal provisions to allow firm action, including seizures and heavier penalties for landowners and operators involved,” he said. — Bernama