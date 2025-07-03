KOTA BARU, July 3 — The issue of addiction to Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) is a subject of focus and discussion at the Cabinet level, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She stated that the government is collaborating closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to curb the online sale of the drug.

“The current trend shows that primary school pupils are starting to get involved with ATS. Some of them gain access to it through online sales, including via WhatsApp and other digital platforms.

“I urge parents to monitor their children’s smartphone use. We can’t allow them to use handphones without supervision,” she told Bernama after a working visit to the Kota Baru Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen), here today.

She said the ministry will continue to help young people involved in drug abuse to get voluntary treatment at Puspen, urging parents to immediately contact Puspen if they notice behavioural changes in their children.

Hannah said that according to the 2024 National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) statistics, 117,000 individuals aged between 15 and 39 were found to be involved in drug and substance abuse, with Kelantan recording the highest rate of addiction.

“I had the chance to speak with several clients here (Puspen Kota Baru). Most of them are still young, some as young as 17, 21 and started using drugs when they were in primary school.

“This trend is alarming, but I am impressed to hear first-hand that the treatment at Puspen has helped clients to recover and rebuild their lives,” she said.

Hannah, who also met with the clients’ parents, urged the public to be more open in seeking early intervention before addiction becomes more severe.

She noted that the drug rehabilitation success rate at Puspen has now reached 79 per cent, but stressed that the real challenge is to ensure they do not return to the old networks associated with substance abuse.

“It is crucial that they do not reconnect with their old circles. Even after using drugs for over 10 years, with awareness and support, full recovery is possible,” she said, adding that young people who need help can voluntarily enter rehab centres.

She said the ministry is also working closely with AADK to create awareness through various platforms, including video screenings at major cinemas such as TGV.

“We want young people to know they don’t have to go through this alone. Help is available, and support is there,” she added. — Bernama