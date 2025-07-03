BENTONG, July 3 — The Pahang Customs Department has foiled two attempts to smuggle in e-waste and aluminium scrap from overseas, seizing seven containers worth an estimated RM4.4 million at North Port, Port Klang.

Its director Mohd Asri Seman said the simultaneous operations on May 21 were carried out by the Bentong Customs Enforcement Division in collaboration with the Selangor Department of Environment.

“In the first raid at 1.15pm, three 40-foot containers were found to contain 46,726kg of e-waste valued at RM700,890, believed to have been imported without a permit or proper customs declaration,” he told a press conference today.

In the second raid, four containers carrying 105,760kg of aluminium flakes, worth about RM3.7 million, were found to be falsely declared as other goods.

Mohd Asri said such imports require approval from the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and are regulated by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

He added that the smuggling method involved misdeclaring the items as copper concentrate to bypass import permit requirements.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama