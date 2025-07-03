SHAH ALAM, July 3 — A man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here with the murder of his housemate last month.

Faisal Abdul Aziz, 41, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali.

However, no plea was recorded as the case fell under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is charged with murdering Muhammad Fakhrullah Pauzihal Ali, 33, at a house in Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Buloh near here at 11.26pm last June 25.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment for not less than 30 years or not more than 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Anisa Khairus Masnan while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set October 10 for mention of the case for the submission of the chemist's report. — Bernama