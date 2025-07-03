JOHOR BARU, July 3 — A total of 147 foreign men and three local men, aged 21 to 57, were detained in a coordinated enforcement operation at 64 car wash centres across the Iskandar Malaysia yesterday.

In a statement, Johor police chief CP Datuk M. Kumar said the joint operation with other agencies targeted non-compliance among operators, as well as offences involving undocumented migrants, drugs and online gambling.

Investigations are underway under immigration laws for permit violations, overstaying and lacking valid documents, alongside offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Kumar said offenders face penalties of up to RM100,000, jail sentences of two to five years and whipping for certain offences.

Further action included investigations into illegal water connections, business licensing breaches and failure to display price tags under relevant regulations. Authorities also seized equipment and issued compounds to unlicensed premises.

“The operation achieved its objective of ensuring regulatory compliance and addressing illegal activities involving undocumented migrants,” he said. — Bernama