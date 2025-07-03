KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 – Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid has called on the media to stop referring to her solely as “Zahid’s daughter” in headlines, urging for recognition of her own name and identity in news reports.

In a Facebook post, Nurulhidayah acknowledged her pride in being the daughter of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, but stressed that she is also an independent individual with her own views and contributions.

“Every person deserves to be recognised and respected by their own name and for their own contributions,” she said, adding that repeated use of the label “Zahid’s daughter” effectively erases her identity.

“I believe the media has a responsibility to report accurately, fairly, and with respect for each person’s identity, regardless of their family ties.”

She attached a screenshot of a Malaysiakini report citing her remarks on former Umno members who wish to return to the party.

Nurulhidayah said she does not deny her familial ties, but believes ethical journalism should prioritise accurate and respectful identification of individuals.

“I have never asked to be glorified or held in high regard, but I do ask that my name — Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid — be used ethically in writing,” she said.

Nurulhidayah added that while her father’s name will always be associated with her, it should not come at the cost of diminishing her own personal agency or professional standing.

She said ethical reporting that acknowledges individuals by name contributes to a media culture based on integrity, professionalism, and fairness.

“I have never denied who my father is. But I will also not allow my own name to be erased,” she said.



