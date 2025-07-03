KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A cycling coach pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court today to a charge of committing physical sexual assault on a female cyclist last year.

A former national road cycling great, Nor Effandy Rosli, 58, was charged with committing the offence on a 15 years and nine months old girl, who was a person in a relationship of trust with him, at a bicycle store in Taman Desa Keramat here, at 6pm, in June 2024.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and read together with Section 16(1) of the same law.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin allowed Nor Effandy, who is a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement assistant, bail of RM8,000 with one surety.

The judge also ordered Nor Effandy to surrender his passport to the court, report to a nearby police station once a month, and not harass or contact the victim in a way that could affect the progress of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzie appeared for the prosecution, while Nor Effandy was represented by lawyer Hamdan Hamzah. — Bernama