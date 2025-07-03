PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — “Bittersweet” is how Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim described his feelings as he retired as the 12th President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), which is the second highest-ranking position in Malaysia’s judiciary.

Abang Iskandar made history on January 17, 2023 as not just the first Sarawakian, but also the first east Malaysian to be appointed as PCA.

Abang Iskandar has now retired after serving more than two years and five months as PCA, as he has reached the judges’ mandatory retirement age of 66 today.

In his parting words on his last day of service yesterday as PCA, Abang Iskandar said he was leaving his duties with gratitude and a “calm heart”.

“I pray that the Malaysian Judiciary’s legacy of upholding justice will be continued by the next generation among the judges, whom I trust and am confident will administer and uphold the justice system with transparency, honesty and integrity, and without fear or favour,” he wrote in a brief note which was released last night to the media.

In the same note, he described his bittersweet feelings while also sharing his plans after retirement: “My feelings today are truly a mixture of happiness and sadness. After this, I will start a new phase in my life, with more time for family, charitable activities, and hobbies.”

Looking back at his 18-year-long career as a judge since 2007 at the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court, Abang Iskandar said he was grateful for all the opportunities given to him throughout his career.

“During that period, I have met with many good, dedicated and noble individuals among the judges, court personnel, legal practitioners, and academics who always provide good cooperation for the sake of upholding universal justice,” he said.

Appreciating the contribution of such individuals, he said they had eased his efforts in carrying out his duties and responsibilities as the President of the Court of Appeal and also as a Federal Court judge.

Apart from helping to ensure that cases at the Court of Appeal level are managed smoothly and efficiently, the PCA typically can also sit as a Federal Court judge and can also chair Federal Court panels.

“Honestly, I definitely will miss the work environment, friendship and faces of those whom I meet each day. I pray that all of them will continue to succeed in their careers and family life. Thank you for the friendship and support given to me all these while,” Abang Iskandar said in the note.

Yesterday afternoon, court staff at the Putrajaya court complex took the opportunity to personally visit Abang Iskandar at his office there to bid their farewell to him.

President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim bids farewell to his staff during his last day of service at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya July 2, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Yesterday, Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab acknowledged Abang Iskandar’s contributions as the PCA, saying that the latter’s “longstanding service reflects dedication and consistency in judicial leadership”.

Mohamed Ezri also expressed the Malaysian Bar’s “warm wishes and gratitude” for both Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Abang Iskandar’s service to the nation, following their retirement as Chief Justice and PCA respectively this week.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Bar vice-president Anand Raj had also said Abang Iskandar’s rise through the judicial ranks since 2007 was “marked by consistent excellence” and reflected “growing recognition of his judicial acumen and administrative capabilities”.

As for Abang Iskandar’s 2023 appointment as PCA, Anand had said it was not just “symbolic” for him to be the first judge from Sabah and Sarawak to hold that post, but that it was also a recognition of his “exceptional qualifications and the trust placed in his leadership”.

Anand had on behalf of the Malaysian Bar lauded Abang Iskandar for having served with honour, led with wisdom, inspired with his integrity and also thanked him for his “unwavering commitment to justice”.

Abang Iskandar has now officially concluded his 42 years of service to the nation.

It all started in August 1983 when he was appointed a magistrate in Miri, Sarawak before later serving in the same role in Limbang and Sibu in the state.

The Sibu-born Universiti Malaya (UM) graduate had also previously served in many other roles, including in the Sarawak Legal Aid Bureau, as a Sessions Court judge, as well as heading units in the Attorney General’s Chambers’ prosecution division and Bank Negara Malaysia’s prosecution unit.

He had also served as the 10th Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak from February 2020 until his PCA appointment in January 2023.