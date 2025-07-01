PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — The drafting of amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134), which involves matters relating to land ownership among the Orang Asli community, is now in its final stages, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“Insya-Allah, it will be finalised by September at the latest and tabled in Parliament in March 2026," said Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, during the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

In March, Ahmad Zahid said that the proposed amendments aim to improve several key areas affecting the Orang Asli, including land issues, infrastructure, education, housing and economic development.

He said the Act is set to be amended for the first time in over 70 years, with several aspects under consideration, particularly concerning land or roaming areas, due to disputes between the Orang Asli community, private landowners and state governments.

The last amendment to Act 134 was made in 1967, and the Act was reviewed in 1974.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also called for the expansion of high-impact agricultural initiatives through the Agrotek Wilayah project under the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah).

He said the smart farming approach for fertigation chili cultivation has the potential to increase national productivity and income levels.

“So far, 16,000 polybags have been planted across four acres of land by four participants. I believe, with proper guidance and appropriate technology, this project has the potential to produce 96,000 kilogrammes of chili with an estimated annual revenue of RM576,000,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid urged Ketengah to spearhead the transformation of Kenyir Lake tourism through the Desa Kirana initiative and position it as an iconic destination contributing to the success of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“I also want Kolej Ketengah to move beyond borders and work closely with the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to enhance the expertise of its instructors, especially in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), so that the quality of education and training can be raised to a higher level,” he added.

Ketengah, a statutory body under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), has been in operation for 52 years and has spent RM1.7 billion during that time to implement various programmes and projects aimed at regional development and improving community well-being. — Bernama