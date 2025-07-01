KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Standard Chartered is being sued for US$2.7 billion (RM11.3 billion) by liquidators tied to Malaysia’s scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, who allege the bank facilitated the laundering of billions in misappropriated public money.

Bloomberg reported today that the legal action, filed in Singapore, accuses the UK-based lender of enabling more than 100 intrabank transfers between 2009 and 2013 that helped obscure the trail of stolen funds.

The claimants said the transactions resulted in losses exceeding US$2.7 billion, along with S$20 million in Malaysian public funds.

The Financial Times (FT) first reported the suit.

In response, Standard Chartered said it had not yet received formal legal documents and “emphatically rejects any claims” made by the 1MDB-linked companies.

The bank added that the liquidators had previously described the firms as “shell companies with no legitimate business,” according to the FT.

Standard Chartered was among several financial institutions penalised in the aftermath of the 1MDB affair, which saw billions siphoned from a Malaysian sovereign fund and triggered global investigations.

In 2016, Singapore’s financial watchdog fined the bank S$5.2 million for anti-money laundering lapses connected to the scandal.

The 1MDB saga led to the downfall and subsequent jailing of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and ensnared major global banks, including Goldman Sachs.

Authorities in the US, Switzerland and Singapore launched investigations into how the fund’s money was misappropriated and moved across borders, often through complex financial networks.

The latest lawsuit adds to the long tail of legal and financial fallout tied to one of the world’s largest financial frauds.