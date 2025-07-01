KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Petronas has found more parts of its extensive underground gas pipeline system that could be vulnerable to the same issues which led to a powerful explosion in Putra Heights in April, authorities confirmed.

Malaysia’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said yesterday, as reported by The Star, that the national oil and gas company had identified other pipeline segments with conditions resembling those at the Putra Heights site, prompting safety directives.

“We have given the directive following Petronas identifying the locations similar to the Putra Heights location,” said Husdin Che Amat, director of DOSH’s Petroleum Safety Division, during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat.

While the exact locations were not disclosed, Husdin said the potentially affected areas are part of the 2,680km-long pipeline system that stretches from Kerteh to Segamat and to the borders with Singapore and Thailand, including a segment from Pengerang to Segamat.

According to The Star, Husdin said discussions are under way with Petronas to determine both immediate and longer-term steps to address the issue and ensure public safety.

The move comes in the wake of the April 1 blast in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya in Selangor where an underground gas leak triggered an explosion that damaged homes and injured residents.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari revealed at the same press conference that the explosion was caused by soil subsidence that happened over the years since it was laid in 2000, resulting in the pipe shifting by 15.9cm.

“The impact from the subsidence caused the pipe to move by 15.9cm and this was found after analysing samples from the pipe that showed signs of fatigue and stress lines on the structure,” he said.

The report was prepared by the investigation team comprising several agencies and led by DOSH.