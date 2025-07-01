KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) has reiterated its commitment to full transparency, continuous improvement, care for those affected, and continued collaboration with the relevant authorities.

In a statement today, the gas infrastructure and utilities company said it acknowledges the findings released by the relevant authorities regarding the April 1, 2025, blaze in Putra Heights, Selangor.

Since the incident, PGB said it has mobilised substantial efforts to ensure public safety, support the affected community, and maintain a continuous gas supply nationwide.

“This incident is unprecedented in the history of our gas transmission system, and we fully recognise the public concerns about the safety of the pipeline system, especially regarding the continued flow of gas through the network,” it said.

The company said the Peninsular Gas Utilisation system is designed with multiple layers of safety and resilience, supported by over three decades of engineering and operational experience.

“Our systems and people are working continuously to ensure secure and reliable gas delivery to homes, industries, and the nation’s power sector,” said PGB.

Yesterday, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) stated that the gas pipe involved in the Putra Heights inferno met all required technical specifications.

DOSH Petroleum Safety Division director Husdin Che Amat said that laboratory analysis revealed that the lower part of the pipe was not fully supported by the soil, which was soft and damp, thereby exerting pressure on the pipe’s surface.

The weakened soil condition caused repeated cyclic loading, resulting in stress lines and fatigue striations on the pipe’s surface, he told a special press conference announcing the investigation report yesterday.

“This resulted in physical failure of the pipe at the scene, causing a gas leak that ignited and led to the explosion.

“Metallographic analysis also showed that tensile overload was the primary cause of the failure, and that this damage developed gradually, leading to a ductile failure which released gas and ignited a fire,” Husdin added. — Bernama