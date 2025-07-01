BANGI, July 1 — The Gig Workers Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament as early as August or September, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the proposed legislation, initiated by the government, would be the first of its kind in the world, specifically designed to safeguard the gig economy industry in Malaysia.

“This is a significant step in introducing a social protection framework for over 1.12 million Malaysians involved in the sector.

“Several countries have only amended existing laws to include the gig economy, but in Malaysia, we are introducing a new and dedicated act,” he told a press conference after the Sharing Economy and Gig Industry Roundtable Session here today.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gave his assurance that all issues and welfare concerns involving gig workers would be addressed promptly through the drafting of the bill.

Ahmad Zahid further said that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has expressed interest in learning from Malaysia’s experience in drafting the bill.

He said this was conveyed by Malaysian Gig Community Secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, to share information about the bill with the ILO.

The Gig Workers Bill aims to provide equitable protection for gig workers, in line with efforts to build a fair, inclusive and resilient future economy.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Ahmad Zahid said the soon-to-be-established Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) will serve as a key component in the national gig economy ecosystem.

He said the commission will act as the primary body for implementing, coordinating and monitoring the sector, ensuring industry compliance and transparent policy enforcement.

“It will also strengthen self-regulation practices among platform providers,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that SEGiM will be placed under the Prime Minister’s Department to ensure integrated policy coordination at the national level.

“The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation will continue to serve as the technical secretariat, consolidating industry input and coordinating engagement sessions with the Human Resource Ministry,” he said.

Also present at the session were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad. — Bernama