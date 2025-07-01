KUCHING, July 1 — A 42-year-old man was today sentenced by the Sessions’ Court here to 12 years’ imprisonment and four strokes of the cane, for committing incest with his 13-year-old niece.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi handed down the sentence after the man pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code (PC), read together with Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017.

Section 376B(1) of the PC provides for a prison term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years, along with whipping, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Section 16 of the SOACA provides for imprisonment not exceeding five years, along with a minimum of two strokes of whipping upon conviction.

The offence was committed at house in Petra Jaya here at around 2am on April 4, 2025.

According to case facts, the victim disclosed the incident to her mother some time later through a phone call, prompting the latter to lodge a police report that led to the accused’s arrest on May 30, 2025. The accused is the mother’s elder brother.

A medical examination revealed old tears on the victim’s hymen.

Deputy public prosecutor Umi Syukriah Harun appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.

For the record, the accused is currently serving a sentence for repeated drug abuse offences. — The Borneo Post