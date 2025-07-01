GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will work with the Malaysian Highway Authority to expand telecommunications coverage along highways.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said about 50km of highways have been identified as lacking telco coverage and connectivity.

“So we will make full use of the initiative ‘where there’s a road, there’s internet’ to resolve connectivity issues in areas such as highways,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of YTL Communications’ Tanjung Asam six-way multi-operator core network (MOCN) base station in Gertak Sanggul here.

He said the ‘where there’s a road, there’s internet’ initiative was introduced to improve connectivity in secluded areas.

“Before this, focus was only on internet in populated areas but there was no connectivity on roads where there is no housing, and these are main roads or trunk roads,” he said.

He said some places will now benefit from internet coverage, such as Tanjung Asam, which is frequented by visitors despite having no nearby housing.

“A few years ago, there was a drowning case, and they couldn’t call for help as there was no line here, so with this tower, we have resolved the issue of a black spot in this area,” he said.

He added that several black spots in Penang and on the mainland can be addressed through the joint efforts of MCMC and all six telco companies working together to build towers.

The MOCN base station supports the Network Infrastructure Sharing Framework, which brings all network operators together to use a single tower to provide seamless coverage for consumers.

Fahmi said there are now five MOCN stations — including the one in Tanjung Asam — with two located in Bukit Putus in Negeri Sembilan, one in Prima Gambang in Pahang, and one in Banting.

He noted that setting up MOCN base stations takes time, as site suitability studies must be conducted, and engineering expertise is needed to build towers in challenging locations.

“We are also looking into providing internet connectivity in coastal areas by utilising low orbit satellites,” he said.

He said they hope to complete the proof of concept by the third or fourth quarter of this year to implement satellite-based connectivity off the coast.

“We are discussing with a few companies in this initiative,” he said.