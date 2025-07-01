TANAH MERAH, July 1 — A teenager with intellectual disabilities was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a senior citizen.

Tuan Mohamad Izmal Firdaus Tuan Muda, 18, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Tun Faez Fikhrie, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with the murder of Shamsudin Mohamed, 60, on the side of the road next to a grocery store, in Kampung Buluh, Gual Ipoh, here between 6pm and 6.30pm on June 19.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 to 40 years and a minimum whipping of 12 strokes, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan, while Tuan Mohamad Izmal Firdaus was unrepresented.

The court set Sept 2 for mention. — Bernama