KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — DAP’s central working committee (CWC) called for the extension of the tenures of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

In a statement, the committee said that an extension while not a right, was in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“Although such extensions are not as of right, we note the extensions of previous senior judges upon their mandatory retirements and see no reason why the same should not extend to the current Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal,” the committee stated.

It was of the view that extending the tenures of both personages “would enhance the government’s commitment to the improvement of the administration of justice and the Judiciary with an emphasis on the recognition of merit as a key consideration in the appointment of judges and the extension of their tenures.”

The committee also stated that its statement was not meant to “politicise” the matter but was a means of recognizing Tengku Maimun and Abang Iskandar’s contributions and impeccable performance of their duties.

It also said that currently the Federal Court has many vacancies left to fill due to recent and impending retirements so retaining the current Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal would help ensure a smooth transition of new appointees to the Federal Court.

Tengku Maimun’s term is set to end today while Abang Iskandar is set to retire tomorrow.