KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Faced with corruption charges in connection with mining licences, elected Sabah representatives Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy today, affirmed their focus to serve their constituents even as they commit to prove their innocence in court.

Dr Yusof, who is Sindumin assemblyman, described the charges as a public humiliation due to the media coverage, but is confident that he can clear his name through the judicial process.

“We have been humiliated a lot in the media and through this process we will clear our name through the court. We are confident in the justice system and the court process in this country.

“A person is innocent until proven guilty so we do not want this to bother us and we focus on our duties as representatives of the people to serve the area and also other duties,” he told reporters outside the Kota Kinabalu courthouse today after posting bail.

Andi, who is Tanjung Batu assemblyman and assistant minister of industrial development and entrepreneurship, similarly said he is innocent of the charges and will fight them in the trial.

“I want to say again, I am not guilty and will follow all procedures in this court that uphold the rule of law in our country and I am confident that the legal process will run transparently,” he said.

Both men earlier claimed trial to charges of receiving bribes totalling RM350,000 from businessman Datuk Albert Tei in exchange for helping secure approval for a mineral prospecting licence.

Dr Yusof was charged with receiving RM200,000 in cash in March 2023, while Andi was accused of receiving RM150,000 in May 2023.



