KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Germany, particularly in the areas of economy, education and culture.

During a farewell courtesy call by German Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Peter Blomeyer, at his office in Putrajaya, Anwar said that comprehensive ties between both nations are expected to further deepen people-to-people connections and contribute to sustainable shared progress.

“In addition to expanding trade and investment opportunities, cooperation in education, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as cultural exchanges, can foster mutual understanding and appreciation of diversity,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Malaysia and Germany have maintained diplomatic relations since 1957, which have continued to grow through collaboration in various strategic sectors.

Germany remains Malaysia’s most important trading partner in the European Union (EU) and is also among the top foreign investors in the manufacturing, services and high-tech sectors. — Bernama