BERANG, June 29 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed that no Malaysians were recruited into a foreign militant network linked to Bangladeshi nationals, which was recently uncovered by authorities.

He said investigations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Branch revealed that the group, which aimed to spread extremist ideology rooted in Islamic State (IS) beliefs, involved only Bangladeshi nationals.

“Their activities were focused on violent extremism with the objective of toppling the government in their country of origin (Bangladesh),” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was speaking to reporters after launching the Kampung Angkat Madani and Sekolah Angkat Madani programmes under the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) 2025 initiative at the Hulu Terengganu District Council Hall here.

“It is important to inform the public that our security forces are on high alert. If such activities are not addressed firmly, they could pose a serious threat to national security,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution had earlier revealed that police dismantled the foreign militant network with the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of direct involvement in the radical movement. The arrests were made in a three-phase security operation in Selangor and Johor starting April 24.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution said the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) will soon undergo restructuring to enhance its effectiveness, with the Royal Malaysia Police taking the lead, supported by other key agencies.

“Previously, four agencies, the police, Bank Negara, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and others, shared oversight of the NSRC which led to certain operational shortcomings.

“Under the new structure, the police will directly receive scam reports, record the necessary details, and notify the relevant banks immediately to freeze the victim’s account. Efforts to recover stolen funds will follow promptly,” he said.

The restructuring will also see the NSRC’s 997 hotline operate 24 hours a day, allowing victims to lodge reports at any time. The number of staff will also be increased to improve response time and victim support.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the proposed improvements have been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and will be implemented soon. — Bernama