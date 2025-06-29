SEREMBAN, June 29 — A motorcyclist was killed when run over by a trailer lorry after falling from his high-powered machine at KM254.6 of the North-South Expressway heading north, here yesterday.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 51-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene due to severe head injuries in the incident, which occurred at 4 pm.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was avoiding crashing into a four-wheel drive (4WD) Ford Ranger, driven by a 65-year-old man with a 54-year-old woman in the passenger seat, which suddenly braked.

“The victim, who was riding a BMW motorcycle, swerved to the right and hit the right rear-view mirror of the 4WD before falling into the right lane and being run over by the trailer,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Hatta said another motorcyclist, who was riding behind the victim, was unable to brake in time and also crashed into the 4WD.

The 4WD driver and passenger, the second motorcyclist and the driver of the trailer did not suffer any injuries, he said.

He said the body was sent to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Insp Tiew Chuan Jie, at 014-9668399 or the nearest police station. — Bernama





